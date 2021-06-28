the first coffee maker with ‘eyetracking’ is Spanish and anticipates control beyond touch or voice

Although the line for “free coffee” was long, none needed explanations on how to use the look to order a coffee. The most surprising thing about the first coffee maker with ‘eyetracking’ is not its proposal, but how intuitive it is once you have it in front of you.

Equivalent to how we use our hands for touch screens or our voice to consult with attendees, gaze tracking wants to become the next natural way to interact with devices. An action that is included within the ‘contactless’ current driven by the pandemic and a way to control products, more accessible for people with reduced mobility.

During our visit to the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona we were able to test this coffee maker with ‘eyetracking’, the first in the world of this style and created by the Basque company Irisbond together with the Azkoyen Group.

Choosing our coffee looking with the eyes

The machine is a Vitro M5 model from Azkoyen. A coffee machine with the capacity to serve different types of coffee and a touch screen. However, that screen is not used in this case. Instead of receiving instructions by tapping on the drink we want, the coffee machine company has teamed up with Irisbond to create a fully gaze-controllable coffee machine prototype, thanks to the inclusion of a Hiru device developed by the Spanish company.

Eduardo Jauregui, CEO and co-founder of Irisbond, explains that this is a project to explore the commercial viability of gaze tracking. “We have been testing our technology in the field of accessibility for several years and it works. Now we want to expand it,” says Jauregui. The intention of the company is to transfer its ‘eyetracking’ platform to new devices and sectors, from commercial solutions like this coffee machine to the fields of eHealth and telemedicine.

The operation of the coffee machine is very simple. We stand in front looking at the center of the screen, the ‘eyetracking’ device detects where we are looking and from then on we only have to keep your gaze on the icon of the drink you want for a few seconds. We will know that we are doing well because a circle appears that is being completed. To “click” we must complete that circle. In other words, pressing and choosing a drink is equivalent to staring at the same place for a few seconds.

Once the drink has been chosen, we will have to look at “accept”, although we can also look at “cancel”. Again the same mechanics, we hold our gaze for a few seconds and the machine will understand what we want. After choosing the drink and accepting, we only have to pick up the coffee. That is, only at the final moment of picking up the drink is when we will have to use our hands.

We have tested it and it is really intuitive. You look at the coffee you want for a few seconds, you choose to start and we have it. pic.twitter.com/RifXZ5kt6D – xataka (@xataka) June 28, 2021

The Irisbond system is based on a device in the form of a small stick of about 30 centimeters, although the company’s platform also functions as an application. In the case of the coffee machine, we have opted for our own eye tracking device, although those responsible explain that it could have been integrated into the body of the machine.

“We have a precision to the pixel”, describe from Irisbond. And the truth is that its operation is more than convincing. Just watch and wait a few seconds. A time that in the coffee maker is about three seconds but that could have been shortened. In this sense, the company’s goal is to achieve a good balance in terms of usability. Quick enough to be practical and easy enough that the user is not overwhelmed and understands where they are looking.

Irisbond’s technology is based on infrared and does not require any type of data, since no personal information is stored in the process. The user in the queue stands in front, points with his eyes as if pressing a button and that’s it.

“We would love for this product to reach beyond companies and for it to be developed for domestic use as well,” explains Jáuregui. Irisbond has among its competitors companies such as Tobii, whose gaze tracking allows us, for example, to see how a Formula 1 driver sees. Regarding the Swedish company, the Basque company has a multiplatform system, also compatible with Apple devices.

Will gaze tracking become a standardized method? As expected, from Irisbond they believe so. Its objective is to promote this method, not only for people with reduced mobility, but as one more complement. As an additional usability method in the same way that voice often complements touchscreens.

How long will it take to see it? It is early to determine it, but the idea is to continue collaborating with Azkoyen to create machines that can be controlled with the eye, seek collaborations to transfer this ‘eyetracking’ to other areas and become one of the protagonists of the monitoring of the gaze at a commercial level . A technology that, according to Jáuregui, can become a generally viable method in two to three years.

In Engadget | I’m a journalist, I have ALS and I can’t move anything in my body except my eyes … so I write articles with my pupils