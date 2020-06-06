Sony prepare some new noise canceling headphones able to pair with two devices via Bluetooth at the same time. The WH-1000XM4 have headband design and they are offered in silver and black colors. According to Android Police, the model was leaked on the Walmart page in the US. and hints at the specifications.

Sony’s new headphones will replace the WH-1000XM3 model and they share many characteristics of it. The comfortable over-ear design with wide ear pads and touch control, as well as noise cancellation technology are present. They also let you filter out ambient noise to hear important announcements while you’re wearing them.

Adaptive Sound Control Option automatically recognize the places you visit, such as the office or a cafeteria, adapting the sound for a better reproduction experience. Too detect if you are walking or traveling to adjust options automatically. When used with the Connect app, it is possible to create place profiles to activate them manually.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 use artificial intelligence to enhance your music

The Sony WH-1000XM4 use artificial intelligence to enhance sound files. Known as Edge-AI, this option recognizes instruments, music genres, and individual elements of each song, restoring the quality lost during compression. It is also capable of transferring large amounts of data to listen to high definition music wirelessly.

One of the most striking features is the possibility of pair with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. According to Sony, the headphones recognize when a call comes in and switch to the phone to receive it. You can also toggle between the two at the push of a button. In terms of audio quality on calls, the WH-1000XM4 has five microphones and advanced signal processing.

Lastly, the manufacturer says that the battery in its new headphones has autonomy of up to 30 hours with a full charge. The WH-1000XM4 have support for fast charging via a USB-C port. Connecting them to the power for 10 minutes will translate into 5 hours of continuous playback, an important option when we run out of batteries.

At the moment there is no official information regarding the release date. Sony’s new wireless headphones have not been officially presentedalthough the Walmart listing says that will cost $ 348.

