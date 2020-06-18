Velis Electro takes a first step into the future of clean commercial air transport

. –

Monterrey.- It is called Velis Electro and although it is not the first capable aircraft to take flight with a electric motorIt is the first with the official certification that it meets the security requirements of the European Union, taking a first step towards a future of clean commercial air transport.

« After nearly two decades of intensive research and the development of seven award-winning success models since 2007, the company Pipistrel It has made a real breakthrough in the history of aviation, « said Taja Boscarol, director of public relations for this Slovenian company, manufacturer of the aircraft.

A SMALL PLANE …

The Velis Electro It is a two-seater ultralight of only 6.47 meters in length, a wing span of 10.71 meters and a load capacity of 172 kilos for 50 minutes of flight, at a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

Despite its modest dimensions, the certification received on June 10 by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the first to a fully electric aircraft, represents a major step towards clean air transport.

« A first step towards the commercial use of electric aircraft, necessary to make emission-free aviation feasible, » sums up that success, Ivo Boscarol, director of the company he himself founded in 1989.

Boscarol says that the Velis Electro Not only does it meet the highest levels of safety, but the 60 decibels maximum it produces make it a third quieter than airplanes with explosion engines.

And of course it emits absolutely no flue gas.

… BUT A BIG PROGRESS

EASA itself considers that the certification of Velis Electro It represents « an important milestone in the search for environmentally sustainable aviation. »

So much so that Boscarol ensures that it can be compared to the appearance of cell phones.

« Velis Electro It can be compared to the mobile phones of twenty years ago, when they still did not have cameras, internet connection and any of those fantastic features that we take for granted today. Back then, no one could really predict what their future development would be like, « he explains.

For now, the Velis Electro « It offers the most that can be achieved with currently accessible and certifiable electrical technology components, and can replace combustion engine aircraft in much of the training for a private pilot license, » he exemplifies.

DOUBLE LONGEVITY

The elements of the drive system have a life twice as long as previous generations of electric aircraft, the company says.

The Velis Electro It is powered by batteries with a capacity of 24.8 kilowatt hours, with two battery packs, one on the nose and one on the tail of the plane.

Recharging, using photovoltaic panels, lasts a maximum of two hours.

The engine has a liquid cooling system, including batteries, which during certification proved to be resistant to breakdowns, thermal leaks and other failures.

The 57.6 KW MTOP (Kilowatt Maximun Take-Off Power) electric motor has been certified by EASA, since Pipistrel plans to sell it as a separate product as well.

FIRST VEINS

Pipistrel It has agreed to supply 31 copies of this model to customers in seven countries in 2020.

The price of Velis Electro is 175,000 euros (about $ 196,000), while a similar aircraft but with a combustion engine, the Virus SW 121, also manufactured by Pipistrel and certified by EASA, it costs 169,500 (about $ 190,000).

HISTORY OF ACHIEVEMENTS

Pipistrel It is one of the most advanced companies in the world for the production and design of ultralight aircraft, with some 200 employees.

His Taurus Electro, launched in 2007, was the first electrically powered two-seater in the world. It currently produces and sells four electric powered models.

However the Velis Electro It is the first that not only receives the approval of national entities, but the EASA certification that allows its commercial exploitation and not only its private use.