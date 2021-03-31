the first car integrated with the Google assistant allows you to ask how much gas is left or open the doors with your voice

The popular Fiat 500 continues to experiment with new ideas. After trying cryptocurrencies, he now announces a special edition with Google. Is he new Fiat 500 ‘Hey Google’, the first car to result from a collaboration with Google in a special edition, with additional functions for Google Assistant and details of the brand both on the outside and inside the vehicle.

One of the limitations of the Google Assistant is that it can only control the hardware of its own brand devices. To expand its capabilities, Google teams up with other manufacturers to obtain special permissions and power, through voice commands, to activate functions built into the hardware. In this case in car systems, such as the fuel level, distance traveled or the door opening and closing system itself.

Fiat and Google explore the possibilities of voice commands in the car

The new edition ‘Hey Google’ will arrive to Fiat 500, 500L and 500X models. These cars will come equipped with a special infotainment system, where vehicle owners will be able to request by voice some actions added to the usual ones.

These commands can be requested through the mobile or through the Google Nest Hub that will arrive for free with the car. Additionally, from inside the car we can also interact with the assistant.

Among the uses that Fiat and Google explain is power ask the car where we have parked, how much fuel is left or what is the total distance traveled today.

The Fiat 500 Hey Google will also allow to establish alerts when the car exceeds a certain speed or leaves a certain area. The company shows an example where we see some users asking the mobile where the car was parked and the voice assistant responds with the address and distance.

Additionally the Google assistant will have access to internal systems such as hazard lights or door system, allowing them to be activated or closed remotely with the voice.

Thanks to the integration between Mopar Connect and the Google Assistant in the ‘My Fiat’ app, owners will also be able to open the boot or check the tire pressure.

The car’s infotainment system is a 7-inch touch panel with HD resolution and compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Google details on the outside and inside

The car will have Google details in the outside area, with a little ‘Hey Google’ logo in one of the wheel arches. A small badge that we have not seen on any car until now and that could be the beginning of a style of broader collaboration.

Inside we have a upholstery with small colorful decorations, both in the seats and in the brakes. Along with the purchase of the vehicle, a bag with a Nest Hub device, a cover for the keys and a configuration manual will be delivered.

At the power level, the Fiat 500 Hey Google is equipped with a Euro 6D-Final hybrid engine from 70 hp. The new Fiat 500 Hey Google will be available in early 2021 from about 12,500 euros.

More information | Fiat