The first cannon shots are already ringing in Ciudad Juárez

(From left to right) Otto Gámez, Diana Fernández and Bryan Flores)

MEXICO – Yesterday, Tuesday, in the vicinity of the Ciudad Juárez Cathedral, the public training of the protagonists of the “Boxing Juárez It’s Back!” Card was held where dozens of fans gathered to see their idols up close.

The sensational card presented by Promociones del Pueblo in association with BXSTRS Promotions, will be presented at the Josué Neri Santos Municipal Gymnasium in Ciudad Juárez, and will reach millions of homes throughout Latin America through ‘Friday Fight Night ESPN Knockout’.

In the main fight of the evening, the darling of the Juarense fans, Bryan ‘Niño Maravilla’ Flores risks his undefeated and his privileged position in the World Cup rankings against the Venezuelan knockout Otto ‘El Tigre’ Gámez in a duel agreed on the step of the light ones.

Backed by his fans, Flores Favela showed off all the advances he has had under the baton of Professor José Alfredo Caballero, and delighted those present with precise movements and accurate shots, leaving a sample of what they will see this Friday.

The South American (Otto ‘El Tigre’ Gámez), with the pressure of the public at the beginning, earned the respect of the fans with a demonstration of how good a fighter he is and that he has shown with facts that it will be a tough test for the border fighter .

In the semifinal contest, the World Boxing Council super flyweight world title will be disputed between the new champion Lourdes ‘La Pequena Lulú’ Juárez and the official challenger Diana ‘La Bonita’ Fernández (in the photo), in a clash that will face against the two best in the world.

The beautiful border fighter delighted her fans with her customary fine boxing movements, and a hand speed that has been increasing in her last fights, auguring a power-to-power battle with the absolute monarch.

The sale of tickets for this sensational event is already done through the Don Boletón system at:

https://ventas.donboleton.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2123