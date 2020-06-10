The first beta of Android 11 is here. After a few weeks of delays, Google finally released the new operating system in its trial version. Of course, you may encounter some glitches and performance issues; Please note this before downloading and installing it. Precisely the intention of the company is that the community report any error to solve it before offering the final software. What is new in this beta? We tell you below:

Improvements in communication

One of the main characteristics of Android 11 is that the messaging applications will have a dedicated space in the notifications. That is to say, you will be able to see all the new messages in one place so as not to get lost among the rest of alerts. From the panel you will be able to read, answer and manage the conversations. In addition, you can mark a message as a priority, which will allow you to keep track of it and, in addition, it will ignore the “Do not disturb” function.

Also, Android 11 introduces “Bubbles”, a function to hold conversations without leaving the application you are currently using. Bubbles can be triggered through notifications or from multitasking view. The objective of Google, obviously, is that users can maintain communication without interrupting other tasks. Furthermore, the Gboard keyboard will offer you relevant text suggestions and emojis.

Controlling the smart home

Android 11 boasts some improvements to control smart home devices. Firstly, it will be possible to manage them from a single panel, which is activated by pressing and holding the power button. “Adjusting the temperature, turning on the lights, or unlocking the front door can now be done with a single touch without opening multiple applications,” says Google.

Another interesting point is that the section will show your bank cards or your flight ticket to quickly access them. Are you about to board? Just hold the power button and you will have your ticket quickly. In addition, Android 11 has new playback controls whose purpose is to facilitate the change of devices that are playing multimedia content, from smart speakers to the TV.

Strengthening privacy

Privacy remains a key issue for those in Mountain View. With Android 11 you can see new privacy and security controls to establish “how and when data is shared” on your device. The permissions will be unique and specific, for example, you can authorize an application to access the microphone, camera and location only once. If you use the app again you will have to grant permissions again.

“If the application has not been used for a period of time, all the permissions associated with it will be ‘automatically reset’ and the user will be notified about it. You can always give the application permissions the next time you open it”, they point out. Finally, Android 11 will provide you with a function to record your screen, improvements in overall system performance and a new menu to share content in an easier way.

