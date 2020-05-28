The first benefits of the minimum vital income that the Council of Ministers will approve this Friday will begin tocollect the benefit at the end of June, as the Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, has advanced. The benefit will be officially recognized initially toabout 100,000 homes.

“We are workingtrying to define well the households that are beneficiariesfor, from the first days of June, that there is a significant percentage that can receive the benefit without having to ask for it, and then make a responsible statement and contrast the information, “Escrivá explained in an interview on Onda Cero collected by Europa Press.

The minister has explained thatthe decree will include a typology of 12 households and will focus in particular on single-parent householdsdue to its special vulnerability and which has encrypted around 100,000.

The head of Inclusion has emphasized another of the objectives of the minimum vital income that is approved this Friday and ismake it a dynamic renderingfor which instruments such as “inclusion itineraries, incentives to extend the number of working hours or achieve a job” have been designed so that income is not a deterrent to continue looking for a job. “We have spoken with businessmen and the third sector because this is an element that had to be designed very well., as it is very well designed in Nordic countries, where they have more generous benefits and the job search is not discouraged, “Escrivá explained.

According to the minister, the Government has estimated thatthe cost of the minimum income will rise to about 3,000 million euros per yearThey will be financed from the general state budgets and could benefit some 850,000 households.

The minimum vital income couldcomplement, in addition, with other salary incomes, as well as other benefits of the autonomous communities. “We have reached agreements with the regional governments so that the minimum income is linked to their programs and theirs is the last level of protection. Ours will be the minimum and then theirs will be in case they think that something must be supplemented” , has added.

Agreement with PNV

Escrivá has also referred to the agreement reached with the PNV for the management of the minimum vital income in the Basque Country and Navarra and which according to the minister was foreseen from the beginning. “You have to understand that we are inpre-election period and everyone tries to sell anything, but from the beginning we had it defined in this way, “Escrivá has indicated in reference to the agreement presented this week by the PNV spokesman in the Congress of Deputies, Aitor Esteban.

According to the explanations of the Inclusion holder, this agreementit must be framed in the “foral singularity that makes them have a different treatment in management”and he recalled that the provincial territories already manage some Social Security benefits such as non-contributory pensions. “From the beginning we realized that in the Basque Country and Navarra they required differentiated treatment without the need for it to be requested,” he commented.

For the holder of Social Security,the important thing is that the minimum vital income “will have absolutely common conditions”for all the autonomous communities. “It is a minimum, with a definition of income, there is no discrimination,” he added.

The only difference, as he explained, is that “the Basque Country and Navarra have their own taxes, they have to do the tests, they have to make a specific definition and they are working with them.”

