Total immersion experiences have become increasingly popular across the entertainment industry, since the advent of team-oriented escape rooms, like those reminiscent of movies like Harry Potter or Star Wars, now comes the first Batman theme restaurant.

The DC Comics detective already has his own experience for everyone those who decide to live in the pure style of the inhabitants of Gotham City.

This is made possible by specialty food and beverage operator Wonderland Restaurants who seeks to enter that market “by creating experience concepts that take advantage of global family entertainment.”

The company’s inaugural project, which will debut at the end of 2020 in the area of Soho Westminster London West EndIt will be “a huge and multifaceted inspired restaurant” in both the DC universe and Batman, filling the basement of a building that had previously been occupied by a ‘Titanic’ themed restaurant.

Called Park Row, the first Batman-themed restaurant will feature 18,000 square feet will feature five diverse attractions.

Named after the Wayne Butler’s family, the British restaurant ‘Pennyworth’s’. The’ Penguin’s Iceberg Lounge ‘, featuring international cuisine and live entertainment. The’ villainous speakeasy ‘Old Gotham City’, an omakase restaurant. where diners hand over full control of their culinary journey to their chef, a room named after Harley Quinn, of which they haven’t given much detail. The upscale establishment ‘The Monarch Theater,’ which will use map projection technology. , to explore “the psychology of heroism through food”.

Park Row, aka Crime Alley, first appeared in Detective Comics # 457 in March 1976, it is the Gotham City area where Martha and Thomas Wayne were annihilated in front of their young son Bruce, thus planting the seed that would eventually become the world’s greatest detective, Batman.

The restaurant complex will range from about $ 60 per person to $ 155 per dinner and will be developed in partnership “with Warner Bros. to create their first immersive dining experience at a DC Comics inspired gourmet restaurant.”