This Wednesday the first case was reported of a newborn who was infected through the placenta by his mother

Peru.- The health authorities of Peru reported this Wednesday the first case of a newborn with the COVID-19, who apparently was infected by his asymptomatic mother, while the total number of cases in the country reached 11,475, with 254 deaths.

He Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported that a total of 109,385 samples have been taken and that, out of the total of positive results, 1,113 remain hospitalized and another 3,108 have already been discharged.

During this Wednesday, President Martín Vizcarra suspended his usual daily television presentation, in which he also answers previously selected questions from the press, to hold meetings with his ministers to determine the next measures that will be taken to face the impact of the epidemic.

BABY WITH CORONAVIRUS

This Wednesday the first case of a newborn who was infected through the placenta by his mother, who is an asymptomatic patient, and both are treated at the hospital in the jungle city of Moyobamba, capital of the northern region of San Martín.

The Essalud social security system indicated that it provides “timely attention” to the baby, who remains in a stable situation, after his mother arrived from the Nueva Cajamarca district, in the province of Rioja.

The baby was born by caesarean section during the early hours of this Wednesday “with strict biosecurity measures”, after which he underwent a rapid test with his mother to detect the disease, which was positive, so they will also be tested molecular.

GREATER NUMBER OF CASES

The latest figures showed an increase of 1,172 cases and 24 deaths in the last hours in the country, although the death rate of the disease remained at 2.2%.

In this regard, the central manager of Essalud, Óscar Ugarte, declared to Channel N television that “it must be understood that there are more cases because now there is more evidence” that is done on citizens.

He argued that this measure must be applied to avoid that there is an “under-registration” of the disease in the country, since this epidemic can develop for five or six months.

“We must prepare ourselves so that the epidemic curve can be more or less of this magnitude, we have only just finished the first month, if we let our guard down this can grow much more,” he warned.



ECONOMIC REACTIVATION PLAN

On the other hand, the Minister of Economy and Finance, María Antonieta Alva, indicated that the Executive is working on a plan to “quickly” boost public and private investment, always in coordination with the health sector.

“We are working within the framework of the powers that have been delegated to us, in plans to reactivate public and private investment,” he told Radio Exitosa.



Alva announced that key sectors of the country that are being hit hard, such as tourism, “will require reconstruction more than a reactivation”, so the government will spare no effort to overcome this situation.

SITUATION IN THE REGIONS

Precisely, during the day, the president of the Council of Ministers, Vicente Zeballos, met through a videoconference with the members of the directive council of the National Assembly of Regional Governments (ANGR).

According to official information, this meeting sought to articulate actions to implement in the regions the measures ordered by the Executive in the face of the emergency by the COVID-19, including strengthening epidemiological surveillance in the regions.

Economic measures to serve rural areas of the country were also evaluated, and the Prime Minister received information on the main obstacles that regional governments face in mitigating the impact of the epidemic.

During the meeting with the ANGR board of directors, which is made up of the governors of Piura, Huánuco, Pasco, Ancash, Amazonas, Ucayali and Tumbes, Zeballos reiterated the Government’s commitment to “join efforts to preserve the health and economy of citizens ” EFE