The first Avenger almost shows a giant super robot

It would have been spectacular to see the great Marvel Studios hero taking on a super robot in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011).

Even if Hombre de Hierro (2008) was the first film of Marvel studios, if you want to see all the deliveries correctly, the first one in the list should be Captain America the First Avenger, as it is set during the Second World War. But maybe The Eternals (2021) I change the position because the story will begin thousands of years before these events.

Now we know more details of the creative process about Captain America the First AvengerAs in a recent interview, screenwriter Christopher Markus revealed that they wanted to add a giant robot in the film that would be directed by Red Skull (Hugo Weaving).

“For a large part of the third act we were going to see Captain America fighting this robot.” He also revealed that it was going to be called Panzermax and that Hugo Weaving’s Red Skull would be on top of it handling it. Although he revealed the reason why we couldn’t see that in the cinema.

“I think it was ultimately a question of budget and time.” Markus explained. “It was like: We really can’t spend that much time with that.”

Red Skull is a great villain and he didn’t need a giant robot.

The final showdown between Red Skull and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Captain America the First Avenger it was on a plane. The fight ended with the villain engulfed in the power of the Tesseract and the hero frozen in ice. Before that, the movie had a lot of battles and fights, so adding a giant robot might have been too crazy.

Much later, Red Skull returned in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), although on that occasion it was played by Ross Marquand. In addition, he allegedly met again with Captain America when he returned the Soul Stone. Although that’s something they never showed.

The movie Captain America: The First Avengerr can currently be enjoyed on Disney Plus.