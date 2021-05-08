The first autonomous taxis are already a reality in Beijing

The Chinese tech giant Baidu has already launched its driverless taxi fleet in Beijing. The service is a continuation of the company’s plans for commercial autonomous driving operations in China that began in 2020. The service went live on May 2, 2021, and is China’s first paid autonomous vehicle service. .

The 10 “Robotaxis” Apollo now operates eight stops in an area of ​​almost three square kilometers in Shougang Park, west of the capital, a renovated tourist destination that will host the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Currently, each trip costs 30 yuan (approximately 3.9 euros) and it is only available for passengers between 18 and 60 years old. To catch one of these taxis, customers simply use the application Apollo Go, verify your identity when entering the vehicle and begin the trip once fastened.

The Baidu-owned app uses features including virtual reality navigation and remote speaker to help customers locate their trip. The cars will not have a driver behind the wheel “just in case” (a major milestone in commercial autonomous vehicle operations), but a remote driving service with 5G connection He will be present at all times during the trip in case a human operator needs to access the vehicle remotely.

“The introduction of unmanned services is indispensable for the commercialization of autonomous driving,” said Baidu Vice President and General Manager of Autonomous Driving Technology. Yunpeng Wang. “We are now opening fully driverless robotaxi services to the public in Beijing, which we achieved only after conducting countless scalable driverless tests in numerous cities for an extended period of time ”.

With more than 210,000 passengers already served in three cities, Baidu now plans to launch the “Apollo Go Robotaxi Service” to another 30 cities in China in the next three years. “In the future, Baidu Apollo will launch driverless Robotaxis in more cities, allowing the public to access more environmentally friendly, low-carbon and convenient transportation services, while continuing to improve the unmanned service process, as well as the driver experience. user, ”Wang added in the statement.

Source: Baidu Apollo