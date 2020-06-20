The first Argentine film made in quarantine: Bats | AP

It seemed an impossible task in the midst of the severe quarantine, but the push and desire to experiment with a group of artists gave birth to “Murciélagos”, the first film to be released in Argentina during the new coronavirus pandemic, conceived for solidarity purposes. .

The film is starring the award-winning Oscar Martínez and other actors who, from the confinement, with the help of family members and under the remote direction of several filmmakers, completed the project at a time when the productions are almost paralyzed and the movie theaters remain closed.

« Murcielagos », which opens on July 2 on streaming platforms yet to be announced, includes eight stories of difficult experiences during the mandatory isolation that has been in force since March 20.

It refers to the animal suspected of being a host of the deadly virus, capable of flying in the dark thanks to its radar. The proceeds will be donated through the Amnesty International organization to the Food Bank of Buenos Aires, which distributes food items to social organizations.

« I understand that the cause is worth it … The other (option) is to stay at your house and do nothing, » Oscar Martínez told The Associated Press. Argentina, one of the countries in the region with the strictest quarantine, suffers a deep recession due to the paralysis of its economy. The pandemic strikes at a time when poverty reaches more than 35% of its population.

Martínez acknowledged that isolation « is difficult. » The actor had to return to Buenos Aires on March 14 from Madrid, where the health crisis interrupted the filming of the film « Official Competition » that he was doing with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat.

In « Murciélagos » she plays a doctor who suffers from a conflict with her neighbors related to a personal facet of her life. He joined the project seduced by his daughter Virginia, who wrote seven of the eight stories.

It was quite a challenge to film at home the scenes required by Daniel Rosenfeld, the director of the story he stars in.

« I told him to sketch me, even if they were elementary, to get an idea of ​​the frame, the distance, the angle, and then I worked it here with a camerawoman who is the daughter of my wife and who handled the iPhone 11, which has the advantage of having three cameras, « said the actor awarded at international festivals for his performances in » The Empty Nest « and » Illustrious Citizen. «

Martínez sent the director images of his house to study which places could be used as a stage. WhatsApp consultations were continuous, as the artist had to make decisions on the go.

« I ran into difficulties of my own, that I could not reproduce exactly what Daniel had asked me to do and resolved it differently, » explained the interpreter, whose credits also include the Oscar nominee « Wild Stories. »

Other cast members saw themselves in similar situations, including Peto Menahem, Julieta Vallina, Luis Ziembrowski and their daughter Clara, Carlos Belloso, Moro Anghileri, Juan Pablo Geretto, Marcelo D’Andrea, Maida Andrenacci, Hector Díaz and Azul Lombardía, who They portray situations related to the family, the affections and the problems of such unprecedented situations.

The project, from the producer Masses Content and the agency Alegría in association with Amnesty International, also adds directors Hernán Guerschuny, Paula Hernández, Tamae Garateguy, Diego Fried, Martin Neuburger, Connie Martín, Azul Lombardía and Baltazar Tokman, who is charge of general supervision of realization.

According to Tokman, doing “Murciélagos” was “a way of saying‘ we are artists and we are going to continue doing what we know how to do and we are going to transform each difficulty into an opportunity ’”.

The team created their « own protocol and dogma », and « with patience and commitment » each of the shorts was filmed with mobile phones, explained Tokman, director of « Toads » (special mention of the jury at the Malaga Festival 2019) .

« We understood what were the spaces where we had to work, we had to understand what the light was like in those spaces, what devices were in each place and we had to arm ourselves with patience and communicate by Zoom, by WhatsApp and Skype to direct the people they were accompanying the actors, ”said the director.

He stressed that the same actors sometimes had to act as technicians and cameramen while abiding by the directions they were given.

Tokman rescued that, above all, « there is a common vision » that unites the different stories and that « it is a film that belongs to everyone ».