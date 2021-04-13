The first Apple event of 2021 already has a date: what will they present?

The rumors come to an end. The first Apple event of 2021, dubbed “Spring Loaded”, will take place on April 20 at Apple Park. Of course: due to the pandemic, it will be a completely online event, as it also happened on several occasions throughout 2020.

The pools revolve around various products. One of the most likely is the iPad Pro, which would incorporate for the first time a screen with mini LED technology – only the 12.9-inch model -, according to Bloomberg. This new generation would also debut an A14X Bionic processor close in performance to the M1 that Mac incorporates, better cameras and would have a Thunderbolt port, according to the most recent rumors.

But the story would not end here. Various sources have indicated over the last few weeks that the company has been working on a series of products that could also see the light during this Apple event. These include the iPad mini, which would welcome a larger screen – it is speculated with a diagonal close to 8.5 inches.

The AirTags is another of those products that may be presented during this Apple event. The accessory has been in rumors for years, but it has not yet been revealed by the North American company. However, the recent expansion of Find My could be interpreted as preparing the ground for the launch of AirTags.

In recent weeks, some details have also been leaked about a new Apple TV that, perhaps, will make an appearance at this event. This, according to the most recent rumors, would have a new remote control, a more powerful processor and compatibility with displays at 120 Hz (which would imply an HDMI 2.1 port).

This news is in development.

More on this topic