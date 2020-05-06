Amazon searched in 1994 what would be the “first Amazon employee”. Jeff Bezos detailed a long list of requirements and his pay would be “a percentage of the company.” Who was employed remains a mystery.

This would be the Amazon’s first ad looking for staff. The moment is not random: in the 90s, there was a boom in dot com business speculation. Was a period of massive and exponential growth of the Internet.

Jeff Bezos, who is now the richest man in the world, asked for a list of requirements to join the company of the future, back then.

I was looking for more than an employee: I was looking for a talented person in all aspects. More precisely, a C, C ++ or Unix developer.

“The compensation will include equity in the capital of the company”, offers as pay.

What the ad says

“Startup with a good percentage of capitalization seeks talented developers in C / C ++ / Unix to help pioneers in e-commerce around the Internet. You must have experience designing and developing large and complex systems (which can also be maintained). You should also be able to do it in a third of the time that most competent people could do it. Must have BS, MS or a PhD in Computer Science or equivalent. Having excellent communication skills is essential. Familiarity with web servers and HTML would be useful but not necessary.

Talented, motivated, intense and interested in his peers. Must be able to relocate to Seattle. We will cover the costs of the move.

The compensation will include equity in the capital of the company.

Send your resume and a letter to Jeff Bezos. “

The first employee eventually turned out to be Shel Kaphan, who served as, in his own words, VP of Research and Development at the company. Kaphan was with the company until the end of 1999, when he left to seek other horizons. Until now, it never disclosed how much Amazon equity it received but it did serve to “live comfortably” until he retired a few years later. Many consider him almost co-founder of Amazon, since he was the one in charge of assembling the technological infrastructure at the time that Amazon was called Cadabra and was only dedicated to selling books online.