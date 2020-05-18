A pair of sneakers worn by Michael Jordan In their NBA rookie season, they sold for $ 560,000. The Air Jordan 1s, designed by MJ himself in 1985, had an estimate not to exceed $ 150,000, but the price has finally skyrocketed. It is the most expensive pair of sneakers ever sold after exceeding the 437,500 for which a 1972 Nike Moon Shoe was auctioned. It is true that the documentary The Last Dance has been able to help this price increase.

