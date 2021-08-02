The first actress Lilia Aragón del Rivero dies at the age of 82 – El Sol de México

The first actress Lilia Aragón del Rivero died today at the age of 82, this was announced by the National Association of Actors (ANDA). Through its Twitter account ANDA shared the sensitive death of the actress.

The reasons for her death are still unknown, but without a doubt, the career and work of the first actress will remain in the history of Mexican television, for her interpretations in famous melodramas such as “Cuna de lobos”, “Rosa Salvaje”, ” Until the end of the world ”and more recent participation in“ Overcoming fear ”.

In a moment more information …