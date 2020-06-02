Héctor Suárez Gomís confirms the death of his father, the first actor Héctor Suárez on social networks

Héctor Suárez Gomís confirmed on Twitter the death of his father, the first actor Héctor Suárez.

To friends, colleagues and all the media: With deep pain, we want to compa… https://t.co/q0X8MKl7Kj – Héctor Suárez Gomís (@PelonGomis) June 2, 2020

With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández. The Suárez family, we ask that you please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope that you can respect our mourning, ”wrote the actor’s family.

In a statement issued by his widow Zara Calderón and their children Héctor Suárez Gomís, Julieta Suárez Gomís, Rodrigo Suárez Calderón and Isabella Suárez Calderón, it was indicated that in a few more days they would talk to the media, after “processing this duel”.

For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving, ”they assured.

After the news of the death of the first actor at 81, various artists and public figures have expressed their condolences to the family.

I am very sorry for the death of Don Hector Suarez, a great one left us and he leaves us a great legacy, I embrace his Family with much affection @PelonGomis – Roberto Palazuelos (@robpalazuelos) June 2, 2020

Rest in peace the huge Héctor Suárez. All my love, respect and affection for your family, friends and fans around the world. – Álvaro Cueva (@AlvaroCueva) June 2, 2020

With emblematic characters such as “Transit“, Whom he played in The Thousand Uses (1981),”There is no” and “Doña Soyla“, In the weekly program” What’s wrong with us? ” and “El negro Tomás”, in “Puro loco”, respectively, Héctor Suárez gave evidence of the experience he acquired in theater, film and television, means of expression in which he had a presence, sometimes simultaneously, in addition to the successful ones Cabaret seasons that he performed in the most important nightclubs.

Its beginnings were in the 1960s, when it made its way in television productions such as “A son fell from the sky” and “Baubles”, alongside actors such as Angel Garasa, Hector Lettuce, Leonorilda Ochoa and Alejandro Suarez.

Throughout the 1960s, Héctor Suárez also made important film appearances in titles such as The Golden Curse, directed by Jaime Salvador, in 1965; Throw your sorrows into the wind, under the direction of Julián Soler, in 1966, in which he gave life to the character of “Alejandro” and for 1969 he starred in the film No se mande, profe, next to Enrique Guzmán, Hilda Aguirre and Sara Garcia.

“Pantaleón Requejo”, in Ambición Sangrienta, from 1968; “Sargento Margarito”, in La marcha de Zacatecas and “Marcelino”, in El Ángel, both from 1969 and Armodio Horcasitas, in To serve you, from 1971, were some of the characters and film titles with which Suárez finished his first decade of experience and with which he began the seventies, respectively, a decade that offered him leading roles in such as those he made in Diamonds, gold and love and What color is the wind, both released in 1973.

For 1972, came the life of Héctor Suárez, the tape Mecánica Nacional, directed by Luis AlcorizaIn it, the actor gave life to “Gregorio-Goyo”, and acted alongside Manolo Fabregas, Villa fight, Sara Garcia, Alma Muriel, among others.

It was with México, México, ra ra ra, directed by Gustavo Alatriste, in 1976, that Suárez developed various characters and shared film sets with Patricia Reyes Spíndola, Leticia Perdigon and Ernesto Gomez Cruz; That participation was followed by the role of “Pancho”, in El Buscabullas, of the same year, his performance in ¡Oye Salomé !, and the character of El Mobil Oil, in the film Picardy Mexican, starring the Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, both from 1978.

Although his career in the sixties and seventies was consistent, for the eighties Héctor Suárez was consolidated thanks to characters like “The thousand uses”And the ingenuity and originality that he printed in the television series“ ¿Qué pasa?? ”, But before those projects that made him famous and catapulted him as one of the greatest figures in comedy in Mexico, the actor showed of his interpretive rank in the cinematographic productions Como México no hay dos and Lagunilla, mi barrio, from 1981; Valentín Lazaña y Lagunilla 2, from 1982.

That decade became the stage of aftermath in the cinema he recreated, in many of his productions, the social problems of the marginalized classes; later titles such as El rey de la vicinity (1985) came to Suárez’s career.

Health problems in recent years

In recent years, Héctor Suárez has embarked on starring in the plays La Señora de su Casa, Los Locos Suárez and La Señora Presidenta, however, the health problems, following the bladder cancer that was detected on September 4, 2015, they began to bill the histrion, shocking the media in June 2019.

On May 3, 2020, amid confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Héctor Suárez decided to debut on the platform TikTok with a character he called “Don Sebas”; With only nine publications, the actor had more than 140,000 followers and more than 254,000 “likes”.

@hectorsuarezoficialDon Sebas ## héctorsuárez ## foryoupage ## parati ## foryou ## comedy ## comediaenespañol ## mexico ## tiktokcomedia ♬ original sound – hectorsuarezoficial

In his productions he stood out for a humor similar to the one he used in his program “What’s wrong with us?” double jokes and fostered situations in “drunk”.

Héctor Suárez Hernández died this Tuesday, June 2, at the age of 81, after spending a few days in the hospital.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital