The first actor Guillermo Murray dies – El Sol de México

Guillermo Murray, the first actor of Argentine origin, lost his life in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato due to a septic shock (lack of oxygen and failure of vital organs) at the age of 93. He is survived by his children, actor Rodrigo Murray, actress Gabriela Murray, Alejandro, and Memo Jr. Murray Prisant.

Real name Guillermo Murray Muttis Bird Sayi, born on June 15, 1927 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he was an actor, stage director, novelist and film scriptwriter. With long stays also in Spain and Argentina, he had his official residence in Mexico.

After retiring from acting 14 years ago, he continued writing and devoted himself fully to literature, one of the professions he studied; He graduated from the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the National University of the Litoral of Argentina, author of A long-contained anger, 1981 and The secret impulse of love (1996).

In acting he began in his native land, with works such as Las moscas by Jean Paul Sartre, Hamlet by William Shakespeare and El Puente de Carlos Gorostiza. He also made films, his film The Procession, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1960.

Already in Mexico, he continued in the film industry; he was one of the Draculae of our cinema, with Alfonso Corona’s El mundo de los vampires, from 1960 and was also a heartthrob and villain in several films alongside the actress Amparo Rivelles.

He came to television with Ernesto Alonso’s La leona, in 1961, precisely with Amparo Rivelles. His last Colombian-produced telenovela was La hija del mariachi, in 2006, while his last film appearance was Morirse está en hebreo by Alejandro Springall, in 2007.

The handsome heartthrob of El Mundo de Los Vampiros, his presentation in Mexican cinema, Guillermo Murray, and his extensive theatrical, novel and cinematographic career flew to the skies to bless the show with his fabulous talent and presence. Unforgettable DEP pic.twitter.com/VdhlPBVB10 – MAESTRO GUDINNI (@FGudinni) May 6, 2021

We regret the passing of Guillermo Murray, the first actor with a long and distinguished career in acting, directing, dramaturgy and screenwriting. We send our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/7IVaEXYyAC – Secretariat of Culture of Mexico City (@CulturaCiudadMx) May 7, 2021

Some of the soap operas in which he participated are Forget you ever, The heiress, What is love, The truce, Love is not as they paint it, Tide brava, Temptations, I still love you, Pink stilettos, Love ties , Alondra, María Mercedes, The sin of Oyuki, Poor youth, Maximiliano and Carlota, Neighborhood girl and a dozen more stories of love, passion and betrayal.

The account of the actor and producer Jorge Ortíz de Pinedo on Twitter posted a message of condolences: The Ortíz de Pinedo family deeply regrets the death of the first actor, Don Guillermo Murray. Our sincere condolences to our dear friends Gabriela, Rodrigo, Mrs. Lidia and the whole family.

IMCINE also posted on Twitter: “Guillermo Murray made films in Argentina and Mexico, in both countries he showed a great mastery of the scene, which we still appreciate in the films where he participated. We embrace the Murray family. We thank you, Guillermo, for the stories that you told on the screens. “

And in that social network, the Argentine Association of Actors joined in condolences: “Argentine actor Guillermo Murray, living in Mexico since the 1960s, has passed away. He developed an extensive and recognized career in television and film. Our condolences to his children, family and friends, accompanying them in pain “.