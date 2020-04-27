Your browser does not support iframes.

The entertainment world is in mourning after the news of the death of the first actor is released Aaron Hernández Rodríguez, better known as Aaron Hernán.

Through its social networks, the National Association of Actors (ANDA) issued a statement in which it regretted the departure of the protagonist of famous Mexican soap operas.

“We regret the sensitive death of our C. Aarón Hernández Rodríguez, renowned actor in film, theater and television, whose commitment to ANDA led him to occupy the Secretaries of Interior and Exterior and Treasury on several occasions to serve as Secretary General of 1998 at 2002. Our condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace, ”reads the publication along with a photograph of the 89-year-old star.

Hernán’s death comes weeks after he suffered a dramatic fall in the “Actor’s House” that caused a fracture of his femur.

It was at the beginning of April when the show “Ventaneando” reported that the famous man fractured, so he had to be intervened. After the operation, Aaron returned to the compound where he was recovering.

Aaron’s death was mourned on social networks by fans, friends and colleagues in the media, who did not miss the opportunity to dedicate some emotional parting words to him.

Her great friend, actress and producer Patricia Reyes Spíndola, was one of the first to comment on the sensitive news.

Through his Twitter account, he said goodbye to his colleague. «Have a good trip, friend of all my professional and personal life. It was an honor to be your friend », she wrote next to a postcard in which both appear melted into a hug.

Good trip FRIEND of all my professional and personal life it was an honor to be your friend pic.twitter.com/zRe9tElXe5 – P Reyes Spíndola (@reyesspindola) April 27, 2020

Erika Buenfil He also turned to the networks to pay tribute to Aaron Hernán. The 56-year-old actress posted two images from when she worked alongside him on the soap opera “Marisol” in 1996.

“Rest in peace the great actor Aarón Hernán. I will always remember you with great affection! “He wrote Chantal Andere On twitter.

DEP the great actor AAron Hernan. I will always remember you with love! 🙏🏻✨🙏🏻✨🙏🏻✨🙏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/EIuXhEWoXl – Chantal Andere (@Chantalandere) April 27, 2020

Aarón Hernán left a legacy of more than 55 soap operas, among which “La torch on”, “Labyrinths of passion”, “Salomé” and “La mentira” stand out, a story that marked his debut on the small screen.

He also ventured into the film industry, working on more than 25 feature films. In addition, 5 series and 9 plays are added to his great career.

His last project in was in the soap opera “The Shadow of the Past”, in 2015, where he worked alongside Michelle Renaud and Pablo Lyle.

For two years, Aaron had decided to withdraw from the world of acting, so since then he remained in the asylum for actors accompanied by some retired colleagues.

A few hours ago, ANDA reported where the remains of the deceased actor will be veiled so that family and friends can bid him farewell.

“The remains of our C. Aarón Hernán, a resident of the Actor’s House and who died today due to an acute myocardial infarction, will be kept at the Gayosso funeral agency in Félix Cuevas. Have a good trip mate! », He posted.

