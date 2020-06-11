Scientists developed the world’s first 3D bionic eye, promising better vision than real.

The human eye is an extremely complex device, making it difficult to reverse engineer. However, a group of researchers introduced the world’s first 3D bionic eye, with the ability to provide night vision and vision out of the reach of ordinary people.

We have witnessed bionic limbs that are very similar to real ones. We recently shared with you that scientists at the University of Pittsburgh managed to create miniature human livers from skin cells.

Bionic eyes are becoming a way to restore vision to people who have lost their sight, and may even give it to those who are already blind. Currently, the most advanced versions come from companies like Bionic Vision Australia and Second Sight, all of which have been implanted in patients.

Unfortunately, this vision is not clear enough for them to trust in navigating the world, and other studies have shown that these types of bionic eyes can produce streaked images and are too slow to capture rapid movement.

A cross section of the composition of the electrochemical eye (EC-Eye) HKUST

But this new device could announce a great improvement. A team led by scientists from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) developed what they call the electrochemical eye (EC-Eye).

Instead of using a two-dimensional image sensor like a camera, the EC-Eye relies on a real retina with a concave curve.

This surface is studded with a series of small light sensors designed to mimic photoreceptors on a human retina. These sensors are attached to a bundle of liquid metal cables, which acts as the optic nerve.

The team tested the EC-Eye and showed that it can capture images with relative clarity. It was installed in front of a computer screen displaying large individual letters, and was able to display them clearly enough to be read.

Although a great improvement over existing bionic eye designs, EC-Eye vision is still a long way from being a natural human eye. However, the team says, this may not be the case forever.

The technology has the potential to overshadow reality, by using a denser array of sensors and connecting each sensor to an individual nanowire. The team even says that using other materials in different parts of the EC-Eye could give users increased infrared sensitivity, essentially night vision.

Of course, there is still a lot of work to be done in the future, but the EC-Eye looks promising.

The research was published in the journal Nature. Here is a short video of an eye exam with this device:

