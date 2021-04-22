The first 10 actresses to win an Oscar

Helen hayes

American actress Helen Hayes made her film debut at age 10 and won her Oscar for Best Actress in 1932 for her film “The sin of Madelon Claudet.” Several years later, she would win another Oscar, this time for Best Supporting Actress, for “Airport” in 1970. Hayes died of heart failure when she was 92 years old. It was 1993.

Katharine hepburn

The powerful American actress, Katharine Hepburn, won the Oscar for best actress on several occasions. The first was in 1933 with “Gloria de un día”; then in 1967 for “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”, also in 1968 for “The Lion in Winter” and in 1981 for “In the Golden Pond”. This rare actress passed away in 2003 at the age of 96 from esophageal cancer.

Claudette colbert

French actress Claudette Colbert won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1934 for her role in the film “It Happened One Night,” directed and produced by Frank Capra. Colbert passed away in 1996 at the age of 92 from a stroke.

Bette davis

American actress Bette Davis was nominated for best actress 11 times. In two of them he won the award. His first statuette was in 1935 with the movie “Dangerous.” The second Oscar would arrive in 1939 with “Jezebel”. His bulging eyes and cynical nature never went unnoticed. She died in 1989 at the age of 81 from breast cancer.

Luise rainer

The German actress Luise Rainer also managed to win two statuettes for best actress. The first, in 1936 for “The great Ziegfeld” and the following year for “The good land.” A student of Max Reinhardt and Constance Collier, she died in 2014 at the age of 104 due to pneumonia.

Vivien Leigh

British actress Vivien Leigh also managed to be honored twice with the Oscar. She is the tenth actress to win this Oscar in the history of the Academy Awards. It was in 1940 for the iconic film “Gone with the Wind” and, later, in 1951 for “A Streetcar Named Desire”. Leigh died in 1967 at age 53 of tuberculosis.