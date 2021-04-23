The first 10 actors to win an Oscar

Emil jannings

The first to be honored with an Oscar for Best Actor by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was Emil Jannings for his role in the film. “The last order” and “The destiny of the meat”, both silent movies. Jannings faced Charlie Chaplin himself in this first edition of the 1929 awards. He died in 1959 at the age of 65 due to liver cancer.

Warner baxter

American actor Warner Baxter won the second Oscar in the history of the awards thanks to “In old Arizona.” He has a star on the Hollywood walk of fame and acted in nearly 50 films during the 1920s. Baxter died in 1951 at age 62 of pneumonia.

George arliss

British actor George Arliss was the first Englishman to win an Oscar. It was thanks to his performance in “Disraeli” 1930, rising above the candidacies of Lawrence Tibbett or Ronald Colman. Arliss died in 1946 at age 77 from an infectious disease that he could not overcome.

Lionel barrymore

American actor Lionel Barrymore won his Oscar in 1931 thanks to his role as an alcoholic lawyer in the film “A Free Soul “, in which he was accompanied by Clark Gable and Norma Shearer, among others. Your role in “Living is beautiful” it is also noteworthy. Barrymore died in 1954 at age 76 after an acute myocardial infarction.

Fredric March and Wallace Beery

Two Oscars won this American actor. The first, by “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde ”in 1932 and, later, for“ The Best Years of Our Lives ”in 1946. He was also a presenter at the Oscars. Wallace Beery won the Oscar for best actor in 1932 for “The Champ.” It was the first and only edition in which there has been a tie in the category of best actor.