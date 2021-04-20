The firm step forward of André Coelho

04/20/2021 at 7:37 PM CEST

FC Barcelona prepares Friday’s visit to colista O Parrulo (7.30pm) in the duel prior to the Final to Eight of the Champions with good feelings derived from the victory last Sunday against the leader Levante (6-3) on Sunday in the best match of André Coelho.

The Portuguese, 27 years old and with a contract until June 2022, arrived last summer to Barça from Benfica to cover the gap left by Boyis (Movistar Inter), but the truth is that his characteristics did not respond so much to the solidity of the Cordovan as to those of a more mobile player capable of performing better as a winger-closure and as closing more mobile than marking born pivots like Pito (Inter) or Rafa Santos (ElPozo).

Its poor performance motivated that Andreu Plaza left him out of the first two rotations for several months. So much so that the participation of the former benfiquista became testimonial and he had many games without playing for a single minute.

Despite being seen with hardly any prominence, the Portuguese continued to display bomb-proof professionalism emptying himself in training and never lost the smile that characterizes his cheerful nature.

However, Sergio Lozano’s serious injury in January and Marcenio’s muscular discomfort after the Spanish Cup at the end of March they have opened the doors of the second rotation. Before, his presence had been growing with several goals in strategy actions and showing very useful in the defense of the goalkeeper-player.

The Portuguese scored a goal in the derby against Industrias, another in the Super Cup against Inter and last Sunday he achieved his first ‘double’ as a Barça player against Levante.

The Portuguese André Coelho, with Aicardo

| FCB

Coelho and Plaza speak

Confidence is everything. Now I’m doing well and I dare to try more things. I have been working very hard every day since I came to the club to offer the best version possible and help the team to achieve the objectives & rdquor ;, said André Coelho. Y issued a resounding warning: “Let no one consider us dead. We are the Champions of the Champions League and we are still very hungry & rdquor ;.

Happy and satisfied to have won a new player for the ’cause’, the coach Andreu Plaza he congratulated himself on the good time of play and the goals that the Portuguese international is showing in recent games.

“André is a defensive player but he can also contribute a lot in attack, he has a very powerful shot and we hope you help us in all facets of the game“, said the Barcelona coach.