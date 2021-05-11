The firm prepares its Exynos chip for laptops with Windows 10 in ARM

Apple is currently alone in its commitment to ARM architecture in laptops and desktops, but that could change soon, because Samsung is already working on a laptop version of its Exynos chip.

Sources close to the company indicate that Samsung will present this new chip in the second half of 2021, and it will be a “premium” model that will have application in both laptops and smartphones.

The GPU, in collaboration with AMD

These new chips, which will be manufactured with 5 nm photolithography, would be prepared to be the heart of future Windows 10 based laptops on ARM, the version of the Microsoft operating system that we have already seen on other computers with Qualcomm processors.

The new laptop-oriented Exynos that these data speak of will also have a striking peculiarity: the GPU that is integrated into the SoC will be developed in collaboration with AMD.

It will probably not be the only alternative that we will see to Apple’s M1: Qualcomm also seems to be preparing the 3rd generation 8cx chip for Windows 10-based laptops on ARM, and the purchase of Nuvia makes its ambition in this area even clearer.

Via | The Korea Economic Daily