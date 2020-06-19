A great ball of fire went through Wednesday night the south of Spain at 54,000 kilometers per hour and has become the talk of thousands of people on social networks, who shared photos and videos of this space phenomenon.

There is really nothing special about it, it is something common when a space body collides with the atmosphere, turning incandescent and looking like a fireball from our surface. However, fans of conspiracy theories joined the surge. apocalyptic, assuring that it was another sign of the end of the world behind the coronavirus pandemic.

The fireball could be seen, especially well, south of Badajoz, in Extremadura. However, the best images were captured in Seville. Of course, it could be seen in other parts of the planet, who also shared their experience. In Australia it was where the visibility was more spectacular.

And it is that in the end, as on other occasions, citizen contributions were the most enriching thanks to mobiles and social networks: