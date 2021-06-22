The Fire TV Stick is the star of this Amazon Prime Day with discounts of up to 50%

One of the offers that is attracting the most attention on Amazon Prime Day is that of Fire TV Stick.

And the truth is that we are not surprised that it is one of the most successful products of this event in Mexico. It is one of the simplest and most effective ways in the market for make any TV smart.

The device offers a multimedia interface from which to access streaming services (such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV, etc.), applications and other audiovisual content with ease.

All this, at an incredible price now for Prime Day, with discounts that in some cases reach up to 50%.

If you have doubts about which version to choose. Here we explain what are the main characteristics of each Fire TV Stick, its price and its discount for Prime Day.

All versions of the Fire TV Stick

Amazon will offer the Fire TV Stick on its website after different versions, so we are going to review which version would suit you best according to your needs. And there is a Fire TV Stick for each type of user, for those who require 4K resolution, or for those who simply need to access Internet content from their old television.

Fire TV Stick Lite – 50% off

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. Photo: amazon.com.mx

In the event that you have an old television with HDMI input but no Smart TV function, the Fire TV Stick Lite will allow you to enjoy content in Full HD quality, being able to access services such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney + and Apple TV.

This model reaches Full HD resolution, has 8 GB of internal storage and is basically the basic version of the devices, that is, aimed at users who do not need all the functions of the device. And the fact is that the remote included in this version does not have volume and power buttons with which to control our television (we will need the original remote for our TV).

Fire TV Stick – 43% off

Fire TV Stick. Photo: amazon.com.mx

The original version of the Amazon stick is a more complete version than the Lite. First, it includes a more complete remote control with volume control and TV power, as well as direct access to services such as Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video and Amazon Music.

This version supports Dolby Atmos for fully immersive sound, but everything else will remain the same, including interface and additional features.

Fire TV Stick 4K – 38% off

Fire TV Stick 4K: amazon.com.mx

The most complete version is the one that makes the leap to 4K. Obviously we are talking about a version aimed at those users looking for the maximum resolution, so it will only make sense when we connect it to screens with a resolution of 3840 x 2460 pixels.

This resolution also includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10, HDR10 + and HLG, and like the Fire TV Stick, it also includes direct access buttons and volume and power controls integrated into the included remote control.

The best offer

These Prime Day deals place these devices with spectacular prices, so much so that it is currently more expensive to buy a new remote control than to buy a whole new Fire TV.

