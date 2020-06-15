Roma is a powder keg for the past few weeks. The penultimate chapter would have as its indirect protagonist the Spanish Pedro Rodriguez and its possible incorporation into the Italian team this summer.

06/14/2020

Act at 20:58

CEST

SPORT.es

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the reason for the discrepancies between Gianluca Petrachi, sports director of Roma, and James Pallotta, maximum shareholder, would be that the president was refusing to give the go-ahead to the agreement that the sports director had reached with Pedro Rodriguez that a few days ago he even offered to Valencia to return to LaLiga.

The president would argue that as long as sales are not confirmed and there is income, he does not want to undertake any transfer. Therefore, the sports director would feel ignored. All this when Pedro Rodriguez he would have decided on Rome.

CHANGES OF WINDS

The English press reported that after five seasons at Chelsea, the Canarian attacker will sign this summer with the ‘giallorosso’ team as a free agent. Tenerife, whose contract expires at the end of this course and already in a position to negotiate with other clubs, sees the move to Rome as a “priority & rdquor; in the final phase of his career. We will see how the chapter ends.