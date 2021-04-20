The fire that affected 2.8 hectares of the Chapultepec Forest

Authorities assured that the affectation is almost 3 hectares (Photo: Taken from Sedema’s Twitter)

A forest fire in the Chapultepec Forest of Mexico City affected 2.8 hectares, and although it has already been liquidated, cooling work is still being carried out, the Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) reported via Twitter.

Fires hit the Chapultepec Forest

This fire was one of those reported by the National Forestry Commission (Conafor) of Mexico, which reported that – until noon on Monday – there had been 93 active forest fires in 19 states of the country, with a preliminary surface affected of 18,203 hectares.

In addition, there have been 12 forest fires in nine Protected Natural Areas (ANP).

Other fires registered in Mexico City take place in the Tlalpan Forest, the La Troje area in the municipality of Milpa Alta, as well as El Huaxi, in Magdalena Contreras.

A place in history

The historic Bosque de Chapultepec was the residence of the Aztec emperors Moctezuma Ilhuicamina (ruler from 1440 to 1469) and Moctezuma Xocoyotzin (from 1502 to 1520), on whose foundations a palace was built to be used by the viceroys for more than two centuries.

In 1785, with Viceroy Bernardo de Gálvez, the construction of the Castle began and after the Independence of Mexico from Spain (1810-1821) it was converted into the headquarters of the Military College, which was attacked by the US Army in 1847.

El Castillo remained as the home of the presidents of independent Mexico until the end of the Second Mexican Empire when it was abandoned until in 1876 it was declared the headquarters of the Astronomical and Meteorological Observatory.

During the mandate of Porfirio Díaz, the Castle recovered its splendor and later was the home of the presidents Francisco I. Madero, Venustiano Carranza, Álvaro Obregón, Plutarco Elías Calles, Pascual Ortiz Rubio and Abelardo Rodríguez, until in 1939, Lázaro Cárdenas declared it headquarters of the National Museum of History.

In April 2019, the Mexican government presented a project to convert the Bosque de Chapultepec, Mexico City’s green lung, into a space for cultural recreation.

“They are 800 hectares. It will be the largest and most important cultural space in the world ”, said the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador when presenting the project. (With information from EFE)