The Italian coach of Fiorentina, Giuseppe IachiniHe has had coronavirus in recent weeks, but his symptoms have been mild and he is currently in good health, the viola club has reported.

06/07/2020 at 17:36

CEST

The news has been revealed by the president of Fiorentina, Rocco Commisso, during a press conference offered from the United States and broadcast on the official channels of the Italian club.

“Iachini also had coronavirus, he did not know it, but he has all my support, he is a very hard worker “, said.

However, the president of Fiorentina, who is one year in office, stressed that the club now has to focus on finishing the league championship in a good position to stay in Serie A (First Division) next season.

“We will wait to see what happens in these last matches before confirming (Iachini in his post for next year) “, he has argued.

Series A, stopped since March 9 on day 26 as a consequence of the coronavirus emergency, will resume on June 20 and end on August 2.

Before the break, Fiorentina was in thirteenth position in the league championship, with 30 points, while Juventus was the first, with 63.