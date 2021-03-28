The Finnish Ruusuvuori beats the Spanish Alcaraz in 3 sets and goes to the second round

03/25/2021 at 06:13 CET

EFE

Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori has beaten Spanish Carlos Alcaraz today 6-4, 2-6 and 7-5 in 2 hours and 11 minutes of play, and goes to the second round of the Miami Masters 1000.

After a first set in which the Finn, 83 in the ATP ranking, knew how to maintain the advantage that broke the service to the Spanish in the third game to take the sleeve, Alcaraz, 132, put in the second set greater concentration and with a better serve and a good rest neutralized his opponent clearly to reach the final.

The third set was the most disputed and in which the Murcian reached the fifth game with a clear advantage (3-1) and the service in his favor, but he lowered his intensity and was overtaken by Ruusuvuori that he regained confidence after returning the break of the service and, although with possibilities for both, he took the game.

Ruusuvuori will face German third seed Alexander Zverev in the second round.