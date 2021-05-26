The finest robot vacuum cleaner on the market is from Xiaomi and it only costs 300 euros to change

Measuring just 5.5 centimeters thick, this robot vacuum cleaner cleans dirt from the underside of the vast majority of furniture.

Xiaomi has just expanded its range of robot vacuum cleaners for the home with the launch of the MIJIA Ultra-thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner, the finest robot vacuum cleaner on the market that has a price, at the change, of only 300 euros.

This is all that the MIJIA Ultra-thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner offers us

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us, the Chinese giant has just presented its new robot vacuum cleaner model that stands out for having with a thickness of only 5.5 centimeters, something that will allow us clean more than 80% of the dirt from the bottom of most furniture today, since, according to a study carried out by Xiaomi, the most common height of the lower part of the furniture is 7 centimeters.

At the specification level, the MIJIA Ultra-thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner has a ToF sensor and a front camera that, together with LiDAR technology, will allow this robot vacuum cleaner to avoid obstacles in our home in an intelligent way.

This new robot vacuum cleaner has a mapping precision of our house five times higher and, after a period of use, automatically generates a detailed map of the areas of our home.

To accommodate dirt, the MIJIA Ultra-thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner has two sets of dust drawers, one of which has a capacity of 500 ml, although we also have the possibility of choosing a two-in-one drawer, composed of a 200 ml dust drawer and a 220 ml water tank that will allow us to separate the collected dirt with the sweeping and scrubbing functions.

In addition, this robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with a brushless motor that has a suction power of 2,000 Pa, more than enough to absorb the most common dirt like lint or dust. This great suction power can be adjusted in 4 levels that vary according to the intensity of the dirt and the higher the suction power, the greater the noise emitted by the device.

For the scrubbing function, the MIJIA Ultra-thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner features a 200 ml smart reservoir which has 3 levels of water volume adjustment and various levels of scrub pressure setting.

Like the rest of Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaners, this new model also can be controlled remotely via the MIJIA app.

MIJIA Ultra-thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner availability and price

This new ultra-thin robot vacuum cleaner from Xiaomi It is now available for purchase in China for an official price of 2,499 yuan, about 300 euros at the exchange rateAlthough it can now be purchased through reseller JD.com for as little as 1,999 yuan, about 255 euros to change.

