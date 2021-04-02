The fines that the Pegasus radar will no longer be able to issue

Report a driver in 2018

FLIX CHERRY

Madrid

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – 1:45 PM

A Toledo court condemned the DGT for a penalty imposed by one of its helicopters on a car that, the complaint said, did not respect the safety distance. The sentence, which does not admit an appeal, affirms that the photographs (not video) do not prove that fact or specify what that distance should be according to the conditions of the road.

DGT’s Pegasus helicopter issues fines from the air

Since they began operating there in 2013, the Pegasus radars installed on board helicopters of the DGT, have become the invisible nightmare of drivers. Able to fine from 300 meters high, a kilometer away in a straight line and vehicles traveling up to 360 km / h, they do not fly much (surveillance hour is extremely expensive), but they have a good crop of complaints: they hunt one in four vehicles they lay their eyes on.

Most of these complaints, as is the case with all those imposed by the DGT, are related to speeding because, in the distance, it is easier to detect a vehicle that is moving much faster than the rest. But also, as with drones, they monitor traffic in general to detect and record illegal behavior. For example, not keeping a safe distance.

This is one of the basic rules of the road. But it is something that many irresponsible people do not respect by harassing the car they want to pass, and that, honestly, most drivers do not maintain either. And it is that according to the indications of the DGT at only 90 km / h there would be a margin of 81 meters (the equivalent of 18 medium-sized cars) and at 120 km / h, it would be 144 meters. This is based on the rule of the square, which is easy to apply: at whatever speed we take, the last figure is removed and what remains is squared.

The photographs are not enough to make the complaint

Well, a ruling of the Administrative Litigation Court No. 1 of those of Toledo of December 23, 2020 and against which there is no appeal, will make it very difficult for Pegasus radars to continue imposing fines for this reason, at least those supported by photographs. This is the case of a driver, defended by the specialized company Pyramid Consulting, to whom a fine of 200 euros was proposed and the withdrawal of four points from the permit for “circulate, on December 17, 2018, behind another vehicle without leaving free space that allows it to stop, without colliding, in the event of sudden braking of the one preceding it.” The alleged infringement, which would violate article 54.1 of the General Traffic Regulations, It happened at km 21 of the A42, decreasing direction, and as proof of the fact, the DGT provided different photographs.

The file was appealed by the driver, arguing that this evidence (together with the report of the complaint) was insufficient to punish him and the court has agreed with him. Specific, The sentence argues that “the photographs that are provided to the file do not allow to conclude how far one vehicle is from another” and says that neither does it speak or reason about what the space is that he had to leave the car, nor are the specific circumstances related to speed, braking or grip that also influence that distance mentioned. Because, in fact, this is what is stated in article 54.1 of the General Traffic Regulations.

For all this, I resolved to accept the administrative contentious appeal presented, annul the contested resolution, return the amounts that could have been paid as a result of the complaint and It obliges, in addition, to pay the costs to Traffic.

