The fines that can put you with the new speed limit that arrives this week in cities | Motor

In a few hours the new speed limit will be implemented within cities. If we do not respect it, we face significant fines and the loss of card points.

As of May 11, when driving around the city, it will be necessary to be more careful. The new speed limits should already be indicated and we face new fines and penalties for not respecting them, a mistake or forgetfulness is no excuse.

There is no turning back, as of May 11 the new code will be established to circulate by city. The municipalities have had 6 months to modify the signage and analyze how to apply the changes, now it remains to be seen how the drivers adapt.

With the following explanatory video, it will be much easier for you to understand the changes so that from tomorrow you do not make any mistakes that cost you dearly. Fines can reach 600 euros if these new limits are exceeded.

Article 50 of the General Traffic Regulations establishes that the speed limit that can be reached on those streets that have a platform only road and sidewalk the limit is 20 km / h. Here the fines are as follows:

Between 21 and 40 km / h: 100 euros without subtraction of points on the driving license. Between 41 and 50 km / h: 300 euros and 2 points. Between 51 and 60 km / h: 400 euros and 4 points. Starting at 71 km / h: 600 euros and 6 points.

Next are the streets with a single lane per direction of travel in which the maximum stays in 30 km / h. In this case, the fines you risk are the following:

Between 31 and 50 km / h: 100 euros without points. Between 51 and 60 km / h: 300 euros and 2 points. Between 61 and 70 km / h: 400 euros and 4 points. Above 81 km / h: 600 euros and 6 points.

The only ones that do not change are the streets in which there are two or more lanes per direction of movement whose limit is still 50km / h. It should also be remembered that on conventional roads the extra margin of 20 km / h is eliminated to overtake other vehicles. In that case, the fine is 100 euros, a figure that grows to 600 euros and 6 license points if we exceed the limit established on that conventional road by more than 70 km / h extra.

Fountain: DGT, Autobild