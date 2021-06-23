The fines of the DGT for miscarrying the load in the car.

With vacations and mobility, the luggage and weight of the vehicle obviously increases. In addition to a serious safety problem, a poorly secured load carries significant fines.

Children, beach toys, inflatable mattresses, surfboards, suitcases, bicycles… Yes, any vacation trip, especially with children, is a real headache: not everything goes into the car and you have to press and select. However, it is It is very important that you know the dangers of carrying the load incorrectly. and what the law allows and does not allow. Mainly for your safety … and also for the fines it carries.

How objects should and should not be placed

But,how exactly to place the load when traveling in the car? The first thing we should know, as they tell us from the legal department of Legalites, is that the transported objects must be placed in such a way that they cannot “drag, fall totally or partially or move in a dangerous way, nor can they compromise the stability of the vehicle”.

In the same way, the objects that we transport in the vehicle “may not protrude from the vehicle’s plan projection”. And you also have to know that, between cargo and passengers, “The Maximum Authorized Mass of the vehicle can never be exceeded, since, otherwise, we could be sanctioned for it ”.

For safety, it is very important to carry the load securely in the car.

From Legálitas they also inform us that, if large items are carried, such as bicycles or surfboards, very common in this summer season, and they do not fit inside the vehicle “can be transported on the roof, with a tailgate, with a ball hitch or trailer”. In no case may the lighting or light signaling devices, the compulsory plates or badges and the manual warnings of its drivers be hidden or not left visible in its entirety.

As exceptions, yes, the traffic regulations provide that, as a general rule, When a load element is transported on the outside of the vehicle, it can also protrude from the rear by up to 10 percent of the length of the car or 15 percent if what is being transported is indivisible. “In this case”, as Legálitas specifies, “it will be necessary to protect the part that protrudes and mark it with the V-20 sign, which will be placed at the rear end of the load, perpendicular to the vehicle axis”.

For his part, “If what is used is a ball hitch, it will always be necessary to have the license plate and lights installed, and the V-20 sign must also be placed”. Finally, when the load protrudes longitudinally over the entire width of the rear part of the vehicle, “two signaling panels shall be placed transversely, each at one end of the load or the width that protrudes, both panels having to form a inverted v geometry ”.

What are the fines for miscarrying the load

Once you know how to carry and transport the cargo for safety, and to avoid committing an infraction, the last doubt lies in knowing what sanctions establishes the DGT for its poor placement. And, in general, not carrying the load well secured can be considered a serious offense, the sanction of which is as a rule a 200 euro fine.

Of course, from here, penalties could even increase depending on severity of the facts. If, for example, the cargo is poorly transported ends up falling on the road and creating a serious danger for other users, the penalty can amount to very serious, sanctioned with fine of 500 euros and up to 4 points loss of license. And, even, the vehicle could be immobilized while that bad conditioning of the load persists. So maximum precaution, especially for the most important thing: everyone’s safety.