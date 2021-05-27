The fine that they should never give you

Not wearing the seat belt fastened in a car – unless it is for an exceptional reason included in the General Traffic Regulations – it does not make you a rebel. It makes you a true brainiac, to put it mildly. The seat belt It is the most effective safety mechanism in the car, both for the driver and his passengers. Not wearing it is reckless, and of course, not wearing it fastened carries a hefty fine. A fine you should be ashamed of. The fine they should never give you.

What is the fine for not wearing a seat belt?

The obligation to wear the seat belt fastened is included in the Article 116 of the General Traffic Regulations, detailed below:

Article 116. Obligatory nature of its use and exceptions. 1. Drivers and occupants of motor vehicles and mopeds are obliged to use the seat belt, helmet and other protective elements in the cases and conditions that are determined in this chapter and in the regulatory standards of the vehicles, with the exceptions that are also established in said chapter, in accordance with international recommendations on the matter and taking into account the special conditions of disabled drivers. 2. Violations of the rules for the use of seat belts, helmets and other mandatory safety devices provided for in this chapter will be considered serious, as established in article 65.4.h) of the articulated text of the Law on traffic, motor vehicle circulation and road safety.

Wearing a seat belt is absolutely mandatory for all car passengers, in any non-private space. Not wearing it fastened is a sanction classified as serious, and not only entails a financial penalty of 200 euros, implies the loss of 3 points of the driving license. There are exceptions to the rule, generally stemming from physical impairments such as late pregnancy or other justified medical reasons. Although the taxi drivers in service are not obliged to take it in town, it is legal, does not mean that it is recommended.

Why it is so important that you fasten your seat belt

The fine can hurt you more or less, but the damages that you can suffer if you have an accident and you are not wearing your seat belt will hurt you much more. An accident at speeds exceeding 30 km / h can be fatal if you are not wearing a seat belt. Without the seat belt fastened, passive safety systems such as airbags lose their effectiveness, and even become counterproductive in the event of an accident. The same occurs in the case of passengers traveling in the rear seats of the car.

If an accident occurs at 60 km / h – for example, a strong frontal lateral accident – and they are not wearing their seat belt, they will continue traveling at the same speed as they were before the vehicle hit, and their weight will multiply by 56. A 75 kg person becomes a 4.2 ton projectile, capable of crushing the passengers in the front seats. It is a compelling reason – and never better said – to force rear passengers to buckle up. Even if it is a five minute journey and fastening the seat belt they are slightly uncomfortable.

Why You Should Force Rear Passengers To Buckle Up

