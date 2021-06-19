The fine print of Ayuso’s star policy for mothers

The full investiture of Isabel Díaz Ayuso It started this Thursday at 12 in the morning with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of gender violence. Next, and after thanking all the guests at the event for their presence and the occasional attack on the central government, the candidate to leave sworn in as president of the Community of Madrid started with the policy battery star of his future government. The first, for protect motherhood, it will mean an annual investment of 250 million euros according to their accounts.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso explained in her speech the policies of her future government. (Photo: Jesus Hellin / Europa Press via .)

Ayuso wants Madrid to be “The region of families” and increase the child population, which, according to the data, has fallen. For this reason, “maternity protection” will be “one of the most important axes of the Legislature.” In his introduction, before announcing the star policy of his program for the next legislature, he insisted that “we want a Madrid that bets on life. A region where children are the protagonists. A capital region, but human and joyful, that looks to the future and builds it ”.

To achieve this, your Government will launch a series of aid from January 2022 whose recipients will be, mainly, the women under 30. As detailed by the leader of the Popular Party, pregnant women under that age and with a annual income less than 30,000 euros annually they will receive 500 euros per month from the fifth month of pregnancy and until your son or daughter is two years old.

That is, 29 months at the rate of a monthly payment of 500 euros, a total of 14,500 euros comes out. That supposes, according to the accounts of his team, an investment that will be around 250 million euros per year. The problem, the fine print or the ‘trap’, whatever you want to call it, is that not all pregnant women who meet these requirements will be able to access that help. There is one last point you must meet and that it will leave many women out. It is the one that demands to be registered in Madrid for at least 10 years.

Read more

What does this mean? Basically, you have to be registered in Madrid from the age of 19 at the latest to be able to access the aid. That requirement could exclude many women who move to the region for university studies, for example, and eventually stay in the community. Something that Isabel Díaz Ayuso has previously boasted. To be eligible for these grants, they should register almost as soon as they arrive in Madrid and the reality is that few students do so. Most are still registered in their places of origin.

According to the Government’s estimate, between 12,000 and 14,000 women would benefit of this help. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), as of 1 in 2021 and according to provisional data, Madrid has 172,590 women between 20 and 24 years old and 200,332 in the ratio of 25 to 29 years.

In addition to the aforementioned help, Ayuso has also commented that there will be others such as that pregnant women up to 35 years of age will have priority in the Vive Plan for housing rental and that all unemployed mothers, regardless of age, will have the option of participate in job boards and training plans with educational support.

ON VIDEO | The Commission approves Spain’s recovery plan