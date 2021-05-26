The fine of € 200 and 4 points reported by the DGT

There are behaviors and actions that, without a doubt, should go beyond the economic amount imposed by a fine. But if many motorists continue to do so, perhaps remembering it will help.

May 26, 2021 (08:50 CET)

The fine of € 200 and 4 points of which the DGT warns for this habitual and very dangerous practice.

That by now we should remember that throwing a cigarette butt out of a car window is prohibited conduct, should make us reconsider. But it is enough to observe our streets and highways every day to see how, in reality, continues to be a widespread and common practice between drivers and passengers when they are circulating. Or unemployed, also of course.

The risk performing this action is obvious. The first of them, without a doubt, that causes fires. And more. Arrived in this month well into May and with temperatures gradually rising, it is especially dangerous in combination with increasingly dry natural environments. Please do not do it.

But, as the DGT also warns, there are more reasons showing that throwing a cigarette butt out of a car window can be very dangerous. For example, for the safety of other road users, specially for bikers and cyclists. Please do not do it.

Throw a #stuck out the window🚬 👉Posts the safety of other road users, especially motorcyclists🏍️ and cyclists🚴.

“It may cause fires.”

“Dirty roads and gutters.”

In addition, a fine of € 200 and 4 points ⚫. #Respect #Convive pic.twitter.com/SWROLblyJF – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) May 22, 2021

Finally, and even if you are lucky, do not start a fire or annoy other users, what you will never escape with this practice is dirt the roads and the gutters, in the best case. So now you know, please don’t.

But if at this point you are still one of those who usually perform this action, perhaps with another notice we can prevent more practices like these from happening. And, as the DGT also advises through a campaign on social networks, the fine contemplated in the regulation for throwing cigarette butts out of car windows can amount to 200 euros and 4 points. Please do not do it.