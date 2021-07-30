The finding about covid-19 that motivated the new mask guide

They reinforce anticovid-19 measures in the United States 2:57

. – A new study shows that the delta variant of covid-19 produces similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they become infected. This illustrates a key motivation behind the federal guidance, which now recommends that most fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors.

Experts say vaccination makes you less likely to get COVID-19 in the first place. But, for those who do, this data suggests that they might have a similar tendency to spread it as unvaccinated people.

“Elevated viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raise concerns that, unlike other variants, vaccinated people infected with delta can transmit the virus,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control. and the US Disease Prevention in a statement Friday.