the ‘Financial Times’ portrays her using nine words

The British newspaper Financial Times has devoted an article to analyze the relationship of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with the hospitality industry and has described politics as “a kind of secular saint for the hospitality industry.”

Instead, says the newspaper, the leader of the PP has become “quite the opposite for those who believe that their policies have had fatal effects.” In the article, the journalist talks to the owner of a restaurant in Madrid who has named one of his dishes as “papas a lo Ayuso” and says that it occurred to him when, speaking with colleagues from other regions, they told him: “I wish we had a president like yours ”.

The Financial Times explains that “Diaz Ayuso’s resistance to imposing strict restrictions on bars and restaurants has thrown him into an increasingly fierce fight with the coalition government.” And he says that “it has even led some Barcelona restaurateurs to admit that they envy the capital and its leader, a sentiment rarely expressed in a left-wing city where there is significant support for Catalan independence.”

Despite this, the British newspaper recalls that Madrid has been the epicenter of the pandemic in Spain and still today is one of the regions with the highest rates in the country, although it says that it is becoming more and more equal to Catalonia.

The Financial Times does not hesitate to affirm that the restrictions in Madrid have been one of the most lax in Spain, something that has been reflected in the income and closures of restaurants. “In the city of Madrid, restaurant sales in February were 53% compared to the same month in 2020, compared to 37% in Barcelona,” he says.

All this, the newspaper emphasizes

