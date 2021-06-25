The ‘Financial Times’ compares Pedro Sánchez with this former US president after the pardons

Pedro Sánchez, president of the Government, announces the pardons to the prisoners of the procés. (Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU via .)

The prestigious British newspaper The Financial Times has returned to address this Thursday the political news of the week and perhaps of the year in Spain: the pardons of the prisoners of the procés approved by the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

If this Wednesday, the day the prisoners were released from their respective prisons, this newspaper spoke of the matter, assuring that it was “a commendable attempt to open a path to reconciliation and coexistence within Catalonia” and described the pardon as a “movement audacious ”by the Prime Minister; this Thursday focuses on the figure of Sánchez himself.

It is done by analyst Tony Barber, who believes that the pardons are “a bet to resolve the divisions in Spain.”

In his article, he compares Sánchez with Gerald Ford, who was president of the United States between 1974 and 1977, and who made a decision just as controversial as the current head of the Spanish Executive.

In 1974, Ford decided to pardon his predecessor, Richard Nixon, of all possible crimes that he could commit during his tenure, including those related to the Watergate case. A decision that was very controversial then and that, years later, was valued in the US as a success, as reported by the newspaper El Mundo in 2007, when Ford died.

Barber believes that Sánchez made this decision “for the sake of national reconciliation” and that what the chief executive did is “a political choice.” “The power of forgiveness in Western democracies is more than a legal instrument,” he says.

“The pardons are a gamble and an act of faith,” says this Financial Times analyst, who acknowledges that & ldqu …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.