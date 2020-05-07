Mexico City.- The coordinator of the Morena parliamentary group in the Senate assured that Mexico must invest in innovation and development, and guarantee Internet access to the greatest number of people to take advantage of the imminent arrival of a new world order, both economically and economically. Social.

The COVID-19 pandemic ends an economic era and announces the emergence of a new world social order, from which Mexico will resurface and be the country we all want and want, the legislator said.

Through a video published on his social networks, the senator pointed out that historically, the cycle between the trade war, the financial crisis and the health emergency, heralds the end of an economic era and the emergence of a new social order worldwide .

Pandemics, like the one generated by COVID-19, are usually the cause and effect of major economic changes worldwide.

He explained that the plague of Justinian in the 6th century led to the fall of the Roman Empire, while the 14th century black plague, imported from Asia to Italy via sea trade, marked the end of the feudal system in Europe. While the Spanish flu of 1918 ushered in a new planetary economic order, so-called neoliberalism, he said.

The legislator said that the announcement made yesterday by the Chinese government to abandon the dollar as a pattern for its trade and instead use a digital currency called e-RMB, is part of the chain of changes to come.

He noted that it is still too early to define what the new world order will be like after the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the paradigmatic economic model founded by Bretton Woods and reinforced by the neoliberalism of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, is over and sold out. .

Monreal Ávila said that we will probably see the resurgence of economic policies that are committed to internal markets, over global markets, with a greater interference by the State in investment spending without completely abandoning the processes of globalization and international trade.

However, he pointed out, there are elements of the current system that must be rescued and reinforced, such as technological innovation, development of information and communication technologies, which have demonstrated their effectiveness and utility, not only in the economy, culture and education. , but in the management of the pandemic itself.

He indicated that the countries that have managed to tame the massive and lascivious effects of COVID-19 have as a common denominator the intensive use of this type of technology, which is used in the registration of the first cases, up to monitoring, tracking, confinement and field care for victims of this disease.