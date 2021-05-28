The financial boom prevents the Hang Seng from closing negative

Shanghai (China), May 28 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today practically flat (+0.04%) after the boom in financial values ​​in the session will offset the downturn in the technology sector.

The selective added 11.21 points to 29,124.41, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.51%.

The sub-index in which the technological values, Trade and Industry, was the only one that lost today (1.23%), while Services (0.56%), Real Estate (0.85%) and Finance (1.34%) rose %).

In this last sector, only the stumble of the operator of the parquet, HKEX (-1.16%), avoided a full green in which the big winners were the largest bank in Europe, HSBC (+3.78%), and its local subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (+ 2.86%).

In real estate, one of the main titles in the sector, CK Asset (+ 6.02%), stood out by far, after completing a share buyback plan valued at about 19.38 billion Hong Kong dollars (2.497 billion dollars, 2.047 billion of euros).

On the other side of the coin were the digital giants Tencent (-0.66%), Meituan (-2.43%) and Alibaba (-0.67%), as well as other less important technology titles such as Wuxi Biologics ( -5.03%).

However, the worst stop of the session was the popular ‘hot pot’ restaurant chain Haidilao (-6.89%).

Among Chinese state stocks, a good session for oil companies such as Sinopec (+1.2%) but not so much for telephone operators such as China Mobile (-1.1%).

The business volume of the session was 172,740 million Hong Kong dollars (22,260 million dollars, 18,248 million euros).

