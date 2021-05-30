The final version of the Rimac C_Two is about to arrive and with a new name

The new Rimac Automobili model already has a presentation date, after more than a year of delay. The new Croatian electric hypercar will be unveiled in a few days and we will finally be able to know its definitive name.

The final production variant of the Rimac C_Two should have been unveiled during the spring of last year, at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Event that as we well know had to be canceled due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, so like many other launches and presentations, the debut of the final variant of the Croatian electric sports car has had to wait until now.

This new model will finally be presented in a few days, specifically next June 1, so that shortly we will be able to know the final variant of the brutal electric Rimac, in addition to its true and definitive name.

The new Rimac sports car in the wind tunnel.

Regarding its configuration, both mechanical and aesthetic, the presentation of the new Rimac sports car should not come as a surprise, as the Rimac C_Two was presented in prototype form at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, so it is a model that we have already seen on multiple occasions.

This has not only been presented in public at various events, as the company has been in charge of showing the different stages of development of the model, including its aerodynamic tests, road tests and even its crash tests. So we can assume that the final model that is about to be presented practically it will not have changes compared to the initial prototype. The real big news is going to be its name, as Rimac confirmed months ago that the model is going to wear a totally new name of which we still have no clue.

specs

This electric beast has a scheme composed of 4 engines delivering a combined total power of 1,914 hp (1,888 hp) and 2,300 Nm of maximum torque, with which it is capable of reaching 96 km / h from a standstill in just 1.85 seconds. Thanks to its battery pack it is capable of reaching a maximum range of 650 km, although this calculation is according to the optimistic NEDC cycle.

Teaser of the new Rimac.