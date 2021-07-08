The final thrust for Spanish tourism comes from France

In 2019, the last year of normality before the pandemic, the weight of tourism in Spain it reached 154,487 million euros, which represented 12.4% of Gross Domestic Product, showing once again that it is a key sector for the Spanish economy.

The arrival of the coronavirus and the consequent restrictions on mobility in the world made it impossible to reach this figure, but 2021 was indicated as the year in which the recovery was to begin, encouraged by the advance of vaccination (more than 40% of the Spanish population already has the complete schedule).

However, the rapid advance of infections in recent weeks (Spain is at extreme risk with an incidence of more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days) is making it difficult for foreign tourists to arrive. The last stick for Spanish tourism it has come from France.

France’s recommendation not to visit Spain can be very negative for tourism. (Photo by Jesus Merida / SOPA Images / LightRocket via .)

The French Government, in the words of its Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Clément Beaune, has recommended avoiding Spain and Portugal as vacation destinations.

“The Delta variant is everywhere in Europe. We particularly follow the situation in countries where its expansion is very fast, such as Portugal and Catalonia.” Conclution: “better to go to France or to another country than to Spain or Portugal “, has manifested.

Although he has stressed that only “It is an advice of prudence, a recommendation”, It does seem clear where the Executive’s concern lies and more so considering that on Monday, July 12, Macron has convened a health defense council in which more restrictive measures can be taken such as moving Portugal from the green list to the amber list (which would imply quarantine) or more controls at the border between Spain and France in Catalonia.

That France does not recommend the trip to Spain is a very hard hit, given what French tourists represent. In 2020 they were the international nationality that visited the country the most, with the arrival of 3.87 million Gauls, above the United Kingdom and Germany.

In 2019, before the pandemic and the year in which Spain broke its record for foreign tourists with 83.7 million, they ranked third with 11.1 million visitors. It is therefore a key market for Spanish tourist interests.

Beaune, who always stands out for his correctness and for not giving out of tune statements, has also pointed out that some nations “They have opened too much to the tap” with the lifting of restrictions, which can mean a stick for Spain and that transmits the position of the French Executive. In any case, this Friday, July 9, he will meet with the Spanish Foreign Minister, González Laya, and they will surely discuss these words.

The Balearic Islands is the only green Spanish destination for the British. (Photo By Adrià Riudavets / Europa Press via .)

Neither the UK and the Netherlands

The French recommendation to avoid Spain joins the disappointments that Spanish tourism had previously experienced with the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

In the case of the former, the British Government has not entered Spain at any time on their list of safe countries, so tourists visiting the country are bound to a quarantine of 10 days on their return to the islands, as well as carrying out several PCR tests (one on arrival, another after two days and another on the eighth).

The only exception has been the Balearic Islands, which finally entered as a green destination on June 24, but may be out again soon. And the fact is that the cases have exploded, as in the rest of Spain, in recent days and the United Kingdom updates its list every three weeks, so it is it can produce its return to amber.

Anyway from next July 19 United Kingdom will suspend the quarantine of those who visit Spain if they are vaccinated with a complete regimen, which is a great relief for the sector, although it is already late in the summer.

In 2019 United Kingdom it was the main country of origin of tourists Spain with 18 million and in 2020 it remained in the second position with 3.1 million.

For its part, the Netherlands published its list of safe countries in early June and included a dozen European nations, including Italy or Germany, but not Spain. The difference between being or not being is important. If you do not present PCR on your return or undergo quarantine to present orn negative test and spend 10 days in isolation, Although it can be reduced to five with a new test that shows that you do not have covid-19.

Arrival of British tourists to Ibiza. (Photo By German Lama / Europa Press via .)

The only exception the Dutch contemplated it was the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, that they were on the green list, but the spike in infections can remove them.

Although the Netherlands market is not as powerful as that of France or the UK, yes it matters. In 2019 it was the fifth nationality that most visited Spain (3.7 million) and in 2020 the sixth (more than 900,000).

So it seems that one more year it should be the locals who save Spanish tourism, a key sector that will have many problems to recover while contagions continue to spread.

