The final season will be “total destruction”

Although there are still a few months to go before its premiere, more and more details about the end of La casa de papel are being known. Now they say it will be “total destruction.”

Recently Álex Pina, creator and showrunner of La casa de papel, and the executive producer Jesús Colmenar, revealed some details about the end of the series that is getting closer and closer and that we will see from the second half of 2021. “This season It is very different from the previous ones and we have put the meat on the grill to finish in style, “Colmenar told Entertainment Weekly.

After what we saw in season four, it is very clear that this latest installment will seek to be very explosive and finish high. Apparently, this will come at a price for the title band of La casa de papel. This is how Jesús Colmenar advanced: “The romantic and good-looking idea of ​​a robbery without victims, of a fight for freedom and resistance but without hurting anyone, collides with the wall of reality in this last season. From now on, the characters will have to fight for their lives ”.

Total destruction

For his part, Álex Pina summed up this season as “total destruction”, which we will see advance and we will also see the character played by Álvaro Morte suffer a lot. “The idea this season was to put the Professor in a technical defeat. And the more hits he receives, the better, ”he added.

Regarding the decision to end the series, the creator of La casa de papel explained that they felt that the road had already reached a stop. “We have exhausted the emotional arcs of some of the characters and their arcs of transformation. It is always better to leave early than late ”. But they don’t close the door to the idea of ​​doing a spin-off: “The answer is yes, but it depends. We could do a spin-off of any character, but we would have to create a new universe“.

The first volume of Part 5 premieres on Netflix on September 3, and three months later, on December 3, the second volume will arrive.