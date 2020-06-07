The end of the Champions League, which had been set for last Saturday, May 30 in Istanbul (Turkey), could be played in Lisbon. This is stated by the German newspaper Bild, which anticipates that the final in the Portuguese capital must be confirmed as the venue in the coming days.

According to Bild, the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, which stopped the competition in the round of 16, led UEFA to discard Istanbul as the venue. According to the European body, the sports authorities of Turkey They have shown little interest in hosting the date without an audience.

Equally, Lisbon is emerging as the setting for the extraordinary format with which the Champions League 2019-20. In other words, in addition to hosting the final, it would also host semifinals A single party, reports the German newspaper.

The decision, June 17

The UEFA, the publication continues, will officially announce the decision on Wednesday, June 17. In addition to Lisbon, a city in Germany and Moscow They have also applied to host the matches, although the Russian capital would have been ruled out by the UEFA given the large number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country.

Lisbon has already hosted the finals of the European Cup 1966-67 (won by Celtic against Inter Milan) and the Champions League 2013-14 (won by Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid).

The 2020-21 edition is scheduled to take place at the Krestovski Stadium in St. Petersburg (Russia) and that of the following season, 2021-22, at the Allianz Arena in Munich (Germany). The 2022-23 course, in principle, will be played at the London stadium in Wembley (England).

The Barca

The Barça team is still racing in the Champions 2019-20. The players of Quique Setién They could only play the first leg of the round of 16 against Napoli at the San Paolo stadium (1-1) on February 25.

The return match was scheduled for March 18 at the Camp Nou, but the competition had already been stopped by the coronavirus health crisis. In the case of Barça, the last game was on March 7, against Real Sociedad (1-0) in the League.