The final of the Gold Cup will be in Las Vegas

04/14/2021 at 05:56 CEST

Concacaf surprised several with its announcement about the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final. The 16th edition of the region’s premier men’s national team competition was awarded to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium, the brand new, state-of-the-art stadium that is the current home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The decisive match of the tournament will be played on August 1 and will crown the best men’s national team in the Concacaf region. This will be the first time a Gold Cup match has been played in Las Vegas in the tournament’s 30-year history, making the 2021 competition a historic edition. The Final will close out what will be an exciting summer of soccer, which will include the Concacaf Nations League Finals in June and the Gold Cup preliminaries in July in the City of Ft. Lauderdale.

“We at Concacaf are very excited about this summer’s Gold Cup and we know that Las Vegas and the Allegiant Stadium will be a great host city and stadium for the final,” said the Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani. “2021 is Concacaf’s 60th anniversary year, which makes this edition very special for players and fans. Federations and their teams look forward to this tournament with great anticipation and it is fitting that the regional champion is crowned at such an exceptional and famous venue, & rdquor; added.THE RAIDERS HOME READY FOR FOOTBALL

“The Raiders are proud to host the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final, alongside Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium in August & rdquor;” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “The Gold Cup stands out among world-class sporting events to be played at Allegiant Stadium, and we are excited to bring Concacaf’s flagship event to the sports and entertainment capital of the world.”

“We are delighted that the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup is coming to the sports capital of the world,” said Steve Hill, CEO and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “We are excited to have the opportunity to host an event of this caliber, and with world-class entertainment, dining, outdoor adventures and sports facilities, we are confident that teams and their fans will have an“ Only Vegas & rdquor; unforgettable & rdquor ;.