The Champions League will be decided between August 7 and 23. The English media Sky Sports has detailed the schedule of the maximum European competition between clubs, to be decided in Lisbon. All the qualifying rounds will be played in a single match.

Thus, the remaining games to be played belonging to the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League will be played on August 7 and 8 in the Portuguese city. They are Manchester City-Real Madrid, Barcelona-Naples, Bayern Munich-Chelsea and Juventus-Olympique Lyon. It remains to be seen what UEFA does with the double value of goals away from home ahead of the second round, as the field factor has been canceled.

For his part, The final quarter dispute will be played on August 12, 13, 14 and 15, all of them with a single party. The four teams that qualify will fight to reach the Champions League final in the two semifinals on August 18 and 19. Also a single match, like all the matches of this final phase of the Champions League.

The final on August 23

Always according to the schedule that Sky Sports has advanced, The final of the Champions League will be decided on August 23 at Lisbon’s Estadio Da Luz, where Real Madrid beat Atlético de Madrid in the final of the 2014 Champions League final.

Furthermore, UEFA would have decided that Istanbul, which was going to host the final of this edition, will host the final of the Champions League next year 2021.