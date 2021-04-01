The Final Four of the SM La Reina Cup returns with more emotion than ever

04/01/2021 at 4:40 PM CEST

This weekend the Final Four of the Copa de SM la Reina presented by Iberdrola will be held in La Nevera de Majadahonda, where SAD Majadahonda, CHH Txuri Urdin, Quimeras Valdemoro and CH Jaca will seek to win the last title of the 2020-21 season for women’s ice hockey. These are the schedules and crossings of the cup competition, which disputes what will be its twelfth edition after last year’s was canceled due to the emergence of COVID-19:

April 3 / 1st Semifinal: 11:30 CHH Txuri Urdin – Chimeras Valdemoro (FEDHielo TV)

April 3 / 2nd Semifinal: 14:30 SAD Majadahonda – CH Jaca (FEDHielo TV)

April 4 / End: 12:00 (+ TDP)

SAD Majadahonda starts as favorites after winning the Iberdrola League and having won the Cup on nine of the eleven occasions. In addition, playing at ‘home’ will give them extra motivation against rivals who will try to snatch the title from them. In the first semifinal they will face a CH Jaca who has been the revelation of this edition. After not winning any games in the regular phase of the League, they beat Milenio Panthers and CG Puigcerdà in the eighth and quarterfinals of the Cup respectively, to reach a Final Four that they had not reached since 2015. Coincidentally, their rival that year was also the Majariego team, as in 2014, with victory for Majadahonda in both cases.

In the other semifinal CHH Txuri Urdin and Quimeras Valdemoro seek a final that they have never reached in all their participations in the competition. Despite the fact that the Basque team has won the two direct league duels against Madrid (7-1 and 2-5), a very even and competitive duel is expected between two of the best teams in the regular phase. Both Txuri and Valdemoro were in the last edition of the Cup in 2019, although they fell in the semifinals.

Honors

2009: SAD Majadahonda

2010: SAD Majadahonda

2011: CPL Valladolid

2012: SAD Majadahonda

2013: SAD Majadahonda

2014: SAD Majadahonda

2015: SAD Majadahonda

2016: ASME Barcelona

2017: SAD Majadahonda

2018: SAD Majadahonda

2019: SAD Majadahonda

2020: Canceled by COVID-19