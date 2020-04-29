We have had to wait until the equator of the week, but finally the first collection of offers in Android applications and games of this final stretch of the month of April. Once again, the developers have decided to offer us some of their most interesting creations at great discounts, which in some specific cases represent 100% of the original price of the applications and games.

The selection of today, in addition, comes especially loaded with games like those that form the saga Final Fantasyas well as the titles of Rusty lake. We will also find useful applications and tools that may be necessary in certain situations.

Payment applications on Android on offer

World Atlas and World Map MxGeo Pro | 1.49 euros 2.49

Notification blocker & history (pro) | 1.09 euros 2.09

aCalendar + Calendar & Tasks | 1.99 euros 3.99

Network Analyzer Pro | 0.99 euros 3.99

Default Application Manager | 0.99 euros 1.89

WiFi Router Manager (No Ads) | 1.09 euros 2.09

Duplicate File Remover (No Ad) | 1.09 euros 2.09

Personal Finance – Expense Tracker | 1.99 euros 3.39

EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium] | 1.29 euros 2.39

Pro Clipboard | 0.99 euros 1.89

drink water – Hydro Coach PRO | 2.49 euros 4.99

PingTools Pro | 1.49 euros 2.99

YoWindow Time – Unlimited | 5.99 euros 9.99

HttpCanary | 3.79 euros 5.99

EasyJoin “Pro”: SMS & Text Messaging from PC & Mac | 9.79 euros 13.99

Free paid Android applications

Paid games for Android on sale

FINAL FANTASY VII | 9.99 euros 16.99

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: WotL | 6.99 euros 13.99

CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) | 5.49 euros 10.99

VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH | 9.99 euros 19.99

FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS | 7.99 euros 16.99

FINAL FANTASY V | 7.99 euros 16.99

FINAL FANTASY IV | 7.99 euros 16.99

FINAL FANTASY III | 7.99 euros 16.99

FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS | 7.99 euros 16.99

Rusty Lake: Roots | 1.79 euros 3.59

Rusty Lake Hotel | 1.19 euros 2.39

Rusty Lake Paradise | 1.79 euros 3.59

The White Door | 1.79 euros 2.99

Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game | 1.79 euros 3.99

Nimian Legends: Vandgels | 1.99 euros 3.99

RAYSTORM | 4.99 euros 9.99

RAYFORCE | 2.99 euros 6.99

RAYCRISIS | 5.99 euros 11.99

DARIUSBURST -SP- | 4.19 euros 8.99

Sleep Attack TD | 2.99 euros 5.49

SPACE INVADERS | 2.09 euros 4.99

Nimian Legends: BrightRidge | 1.99 euros 3.99

Galaxy Trader | 0.79 euros 2.49

fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator | 3.29 euros 5.49

Doom & Destiny Advanced | 1.19 euros 2.99

Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game | 1.19 euros 5.49

Dots Sync – Addictive Symmetric Game | 1.09 euros 2.19

CHUCHEL | 1.99 euros 4.99

Munin | 0.59 euros 0.99

Ys Chronicles II | 1.99 euros 4.99

Ys Chronicles 1 | 1.99 euros 4.99

Doom & Destiny | 1.19 euros 2.99

ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox | 0.79 euros 2.17

Agent A – a puzzle in disguise | 0.5 euros 0.99

Data Defense | 0.99 euros 3.89

Slender Last Sleep | 0.5 euros 0.99

One Up – Lemonade Rush! | 0.59 euros 1.99

Meganoid (2017) | 2.39 euros 4.79

Kingdom: New Lands | 4.69 euros

The three little pigs | 0.69 euros 1.49

Reventure | 1.19 euros 2.99

Relic Seeker: Hypogeum | 1.09 euros 2.99

Free Android paid games

Icons and personalization of payment for Android on sale

Free payment icons and customization for Android

